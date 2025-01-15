A Ceasefire To Celebrate, a War Yet To Win

As word of a ceasefire spreads, we are thinking of the Israeli families for whom this past year has been one of suffering and loss. There were those ravaged by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. More than 1,200 perished. Something like 240 civilians were kidnapped and brought back to the dungeons of Gaza. In the resulting war hundreds of soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, battling Hamas, Hezbollah and other Iran proxies, fell for Zion.

Yet at this moment we find ourselves thinking about one of our favorite constitutional questions — who has the power to make peace? The Framers of our own Constitution debated this question in a lively way. It was proposed that the power to make peace be given to the Congress. The Framers refused. They trusted Congress to declare war, but not to make peace. In the end, they did not grant any branch of the government the power to make peace.

What did the Framers know that escapes the leaders working to craft this pact? They knew that the only individuals who can make peace are our enemies. Until that happens, attempts to end a war from our side can only lead to more trouble. From what the world is seeing so far, Israel’s enemies — and ours — are showing no signs that they are prepared to make peace. Already, praise of Hamas’s deceased leadership is being heard on Gaza’s streets.

Hamas is weakened, no doubt, but its desire to harm Israelis is unquenched. “How can any nation-state on the planet coexist side by side with a group of savages like Hamas?” Senator Rubio asked in his confirmation hearing in Washington. As he spoke, Hamas was vowing more atrocities, even now. “Our people will expel the occupation from our lands and from Jerusalem in the earliest time possible,” its negotiator vowed.

No sooner was the pact signed than the usual suspects began yet again calling for establishing a Palestinian state. Yet “if the Palestinians want statehood, why are they run by the terrorist group Hamas?” President-elect Trump writes on X. As our Benny Avni writes, President-elect Trump and Prime Minister Netanayhu are hoping that in addition to bringing succor to the hostage families, Wednesday’s agreement will lead to a Saudi-Israeli peace deal.

We would feel better about it were the drive for peace coming from our enemies. While most Israelis have long prayed for the hostages’ freedom, many fear that following the first stage, Hamas will renege on following up. Those slated for a vaguely-promised release in later stages, if they are alive, could be doomed to perish in the tunnels. Some 1,200 convicted terrorists are to be released from Israeli prisons. Will they become the backbone for a revived Hamas army?