A Cinematic Testament to Nazi Brutality That Originated Via Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation

Mar 26, 2026, 10:45 AM ET

Friedrich Biermann relives his harrowing childhood in ‘The Kid Officer,’ using historical footage, family photos, and animated segments.

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By THE NEW YORK SUN

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