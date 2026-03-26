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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Cinematic Testament to Nazi Brutality That Originated Via Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation

Friedrich Biermann relives his harrowing childhood in ‘The Kid Officer,’ using historical footage, family photos, and animated segments.

Friedrich Biermann in 'The Kid Officer.'
Friedrich Biermann in 'The Kid Officer.' John Rokosny
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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