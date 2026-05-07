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The New York Sun
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A Deep Dive Into Modern Masculinity in America

In focusing on the vulnerabilties and contradictions of modern manhood, Jordan Ritter Conn’s book made me proud to be an American.

West Point Cadets marching.
West Point Cadets marching. Bob Krist/ Getty Images
SOPHIE HOWE

SOPHIE HOWE

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