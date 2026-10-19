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A former Michigan state Democratic Party chairman is telling his fellow Democrats to simply not cast a vote in the Senate race in protest of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the party’s progressive nominee who is in a tight race with his GOP opponent. The former chairman says he refuses to be “complicit in excusing or accepting extremism to beat extremism.”
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A former Michigan state Democratic Party chairman is telling his fellow Democrats to simply not cast a vote in the Senate race in protest of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the party’s progressive nominee who is in a tight race with his GOP opponent. The former chairman says he refuses to be “complicit in excusing or accepting extremism to beat extremism.”
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