‘A Free, Sovereign, and Independent Nation’: Trump Promises Closed Borders, Protectionist Trade Policy, and a New Manifest Destiny in Inaugural Address

President Trump is promising a new “golden age” in America after four years of the Biden–Harris administration, which he criticized as lawless and responsible for an American decline, without naming them explicitly.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Mr. Trump declared shortly after he was sworn in for an historic second term on Monday, making him only the second president in history to serve non-consecutive terms. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

Mr. Trump stood on the inaugural platform — which was moved into the much more intimate Capitol rotunda as opposed to the west front of the building due to the weather — surrounded by family and longtime supporters. Most notably, Mr. Trump’s most prominent supporters from the American tech industry — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai — all sat one row in front of Mr. Trump’s own cabinet nominees.

Mr. Trump started his speech off by thanking all of the gathered dignitaries, though quickly turned his ire toward the “establishment” that he has long derided.

“The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of our Justice Department and federal government will end,” Mr. Trump said.

“We must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great moment that the world is now witnessing,” he said. “As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken.”

The newly inaugurated president took a swipe at the Biden–Harris administration for the failed response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, and the raging wildfires of California. He blamed those mistakes on America’s support for foreign wars and defense of other country’s borders, though he promised that he would reinstitute his “America First” worldview beginning on Monday afternoon.

“I returned to the presidency confident and optimistic,” Mr. Trump said solemnly. “America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”

Mr. Trump also thanked God for his presence on the inaugural platform on Monday, saying that only through that protection was he able to mount his political comeback.

“The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one,” the president stated, saying that others tried to “take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life.”

“My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again,” Mr. Trump said to a standing ovation. President Biden and Vice President Harris did not stand for that line.

On Monday — which Mr. Trump referred to as “Liberation Day” — the 47th president promised a new Manifest Destiny that would take America farther than any human has ever gone. He announced he would rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, designate Denali as “Mount McKinley,” take back the Panama Canal, and even bring humanity to Mars.