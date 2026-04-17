Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

A Leading Actor, in His New Documentary, Confronts Wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried and Others in Crypto Space

‘Crypto has worked its way so far into our financial system that it could affect us all,’ says actor Ben McKenzie who has made a new film on the subject.

Sam Bankman-Fried and Ben McKenzie in 'Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.'
Sam Bankman-Fried and Ben McKenzie in 'Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.' The Forge
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp