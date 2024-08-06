A New York County Passes Anti-Mask Bill To Prevent Anti-Israel Protesters From Shielding Identities 

The Mask Transparency Act, passed by Nassau County on Long Island on Monday night, paves the way for similar mask bans to be implemented across the state.

Nassau County has become the first legislative body in the tri-state area to pass a ban on face coverings in public spaces, paving the way for similar legislation across the state.

The Mask Transparency Act, proposed by a Nassau County legislator, Mazi Pilip, in response to rising incidents of antisemitic attacks by masked anti-Israel protesters, passed on Monday night in a vote of 12-0. All seven Democrats in the legislature abstained from voting.

The bill is expected to be signed into law by the Nassau County executive, Bruce Blakeman, who has previously expressed his support for the measure.

“Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” he stated.

The ban, which includes exemptions for religious and health reasons, makes wearing masks in public a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail. It also provides private businesses with the right to prohibit masks on their premises.

“Talk is cheap. What I’m asking for is action. We are going after the thugs who are terrorizing the Jewish community. I’m sick and tired of it,” Ms. Pilip said when she proposed the measure in July.

“No one is being held accountable. It’s been very vicious. We’ve seen it from California to New York,” she added.

The bill sparked heated debate on Monday night, with some raising concerns that the law will task the police with determining whether a mask is being worn for legitimate purposes.

“This puts the police of this county in a very dangerous, difficult position,” a Democratic legislator, Arnold Drucker, said during the hearing on Monday night. “They’re now going to be asked to confront people in the effort to enforce this law.”

The New York Civil Liberties Union also came out against the ban, saying in a statement following the vote that it “a dangerous misuse of the law to score political points and target protestors.”

“Barring people who speak out from protecting themselves and their identities puts their health and well-being in danger, particularly people with disabilities, people of color, and those with unpopular views,” the nonprofit organization added. “Masks protect people who express political opinions that are unpopular.”

During the public hearing, one masked female protestor had to be escorted from the premises and was later charged with obstructing governmental administration for causing a disturbance, News 12 reports.

Others have come out in support of the measure, including the Zionist Organization of America, which issued a statement thanking Ms. Pilip for her efforts to “stop violent, Israel-hating, Jew-hating protesters from hiding their identity.”

“The anti-masking bill is an important step in bringing violent rioters to justice,” the organization’s president, Morton Klein, said.

The bill’s passing comes as rising reports of antisemitism by masked bandits have sparked discussion about reviving bans on face coverings in public.

Anti-masking laws were originally passed in the 19th century to prevent members of masked groups, such as the Klu Klux Klan, from attacking private citizens. The policies were rolled back in 2020 during the pandemic to allow masking mandates to prevent the spread of Covid.

Governor Hochul in June announced she was considering a potential mask ban on public transportation following a string of antisemitic incidents on New York City subways. During one incident, a masked anti-Israel protester on a crowded subway train shouted, “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist,” and then suggested that all “Zionists” get off the train car.

“We will not tolerate individuals wearing masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behavior,” Ms. Hochul said. “These abhorrent acts of antisemitism have absolutely no place in America, but particularly not in the state of New York.”

Mayor Adams has also pitched his support for imposing a mask ban, suggesting that a statewide measure would be the best way to address “the unacceptable behavior” being seen at protests around the city.

“As someone who has participated in numerous protests to defend my beliefs, I can confidently say that those fighting for a noble cause do not hide behind masks — cowards do,” he said.

Similar legislation was introduced in May by a New York State assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz. In June, a state senator, James Skoufis, introduced a companion bill.