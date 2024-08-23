A President Without a Foreign Policy?

Who was that person who spoke on foreign policy at the DNC convention last night? Kamala, we hardly know you. This week’s make-over shows that Ms. Harris has a gift of salesmanship. No doubt, too, that at times Vice President Harris’s true beliefs, as reflected in her record, emerged from under the platitudes of the national security section of her speech last night. What, however, would the vice president actually do in office? With whom?

We are eager to learn more about handling America’s biggest foe, Communist China, which barely figured in her speech. She did assert that “in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand, and where the United States of America belongs”? Shades of Reagan, who used to describe his policy toward the Soviet Union as, “We win and they lose.” He backed it up with a historic military build-up — and Star Wars.

So does Ms. Harris, who says, “as Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.” Or will she do what she did in 2020, when Senator Harris backed Bernie Sanders, who wanted to slash 10 percent of the Pentagon’s budget. “I unequivocally agree with the goal of reducing the defense budget and redirecting funding to communities in need.”

Back then Ms. Harris did add that “it must be done strategically.” Will a President Harris beef up the military, fund communities in need, or both? Similarly, she knows that by and large Americans support Israel. Yet, all week vocal potential Democrat-voters insisted that she publicly accuse Israel of committing “genocide.” Claimed she: “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.”

Yet “at the same time,” she said, “what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again.” The “at the same time” line, which got the most approving applause in the convention hall, may hint at her future policy. None of the formulations she has offered give Americans confidence in respect of on what side she might emerge in the war against Israel.

The vice president’s national security adviser, Philip Gordon, is an alumnus of the Barack Obama “lead from behind” school. “The foreign policy pragmatist with Kamala Harris’s ear,” is how the Financial Times describes him. From the State Department’s Europe desk to steering Mideast policy, his instincts are more soccer than football. Adopting old Europe sensibilities, Mr. Gordon elevates “diplomacy” far above the military.

That’s a mistake, in our view. As Ms. Harris said yesterday, she and President Biden are working diligently to promote a diplomatic end of the war, so “Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity.” Like Mr. Obama, who instructed the Saudis to learn to “share” the Mideast with Iran, expect Ms. Harris to push Israel to accept Hamas terrorists on its borders.

As November nears, the Biden-Harris team is now fully arming Israel. Yet, for months weapons were held up to ensure that a country fighting for its life adhered to Washington’s war aims. Denial of certain arms also guided their Ukraine policy — until the futility of banning attacks on Russian soil became too clear to deny. Mr. Biden’s strategy has been pressuring allies and appeasing enemies. Ms. Harris has so far offered the same, on steroids.

What a contrast to President Trump. He moved against illegal immigration. He gave Ukraine its first lethal American arms. He extracted us from the Iran deal. He got out of the climate accord. He expanded America’s support for Israel. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem. He launched, in the Abraham Accords, the most successful peace process yet. He got the NATO allies to boost spending. He confronted China on trade. Where is Ms. Harris?