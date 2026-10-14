Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘You take credit for the sun rising in the morning and setting at night, for God’s sake,’ Hochul quipped during one particularly pointed exchange.
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Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman traded personal attacks and clashed over taxes, New York City’s sanctuary status, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and unsurprisingly President Trump during a contentious debate Tuesday night that offered little sustained discussion of policy.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman traded personal attacks and clashed over taxes, New York City’s sanctuary status, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and unsurprisingly President Trump during a contentious debate Tuesday night that offered little sustained discussion of policy.
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