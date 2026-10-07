New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The unconvincing excuses in Thom Tillis’s memoir underline that, for all his action-man credentials, he was never the political knife-fighter he needed to be.
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‘How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents’
By Thom Tillis
Broadside Books, 224 pages
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
‘How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents’
By Thom Tillis
Broadside Books, 224 pages
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