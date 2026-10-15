Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Unfunny and unsexy, Georgia Oakley’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ is a period piece to pass on.
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It is a truth universally acknowledged that the art of making movies is the art of remaking movies. Nowhere is that truer than with Jane Austen adaptations.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
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It is a truth universally acknowledged that the art of making movies is the art of remaking movies. Nowhere is that truer than with Jane Austen adaptations.
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