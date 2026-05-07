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A Sensitive Study of Thomas Jefferson, a President Who Never Apologized or Admitted Wrongdoing

Andrew Burstein’s new biography of the third president shows him to be a world class grudge bearer who did much to dilute the partisanship of the 1790s.

Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale, detail.
Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale, detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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