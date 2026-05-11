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The New York Sun
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A Serial Upper East Side Satirist Skewers Social Media-Addicted Socialites

Jill Kargman’s new film ‘Influenced’ contains a plot twist about a billionaire tax but the actress and writer distances herself from Mamdani.

Jill Kargman in 'Influenced.'
Jill Kargman in 'Influenced.' Brainstorm Media / Menemsha Films
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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