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The New York Sun
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ABC Pushes Back on FCC’s ‘Unprecedented’ Equal Time Investigation of ‘The View’

The network says the investigation is ‘counterproductive to the Commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech.’

Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin appear on ‘The View’ on February 26, 2025.
Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin appear on ‘The View’ on February 26, 2025. Lou Rocca/ABC via X
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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