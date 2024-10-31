Accused Antisemitic UN Envoy’s Planned Visit to Canada Sparks Diplomatic Firestorm

Calls grow to ban Francesca Albanese from the country over her record of ‘supporting terrorism.’

United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese continues a maelstrom of outrage with her speaking tour across North America with a well-known UN watchdog pleading with Canada to deny her entry into the country.

Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, insists Albanese should not be allowed in Canada to speak at a pair of upcoming events due to numerous antisemitic comments she’s made, including how Israel is to blame for Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“We are calling on the Canadian government to deny her an entry visa on account of her record of supporting terrorism and antisemitism,” Mr. Neuer told the National Post.

“Given the repeated violent antisemitic attacks in Canada, Albanese’s visit — certain to fuel more hatred and support for terrorism — poses a national security threat.”

Ms. Albanese is due to give a keynote speech at a conference at Montreal November 2 which is being held by Coordinating Council 4 Palestine, capping off a weekend of controversial panels such as, “The Gaza Genocide: Exploring the Role of Law in Struggles for Liberation.”

Others among the diplomatic community in both Canada and America have joined the growing chorus of opposition to Ms. Albanese and her continued espousal of anti-Semitic comments.

“Francesca Albanese has a long history of using antisemitic tropes. It is absolutely baffling to me that the United Nations condones her behavior and does not remove her from her position,” Canadian Parliament Member Anthony Housefather wrote in a post on X.

On Monday, the Canadian-based Centre for Israel and Public Affairs released a statement urging the government not to hold meetings with Ms. Albanese and to revoke her diplomatic immunity.

“We call on the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Government of Canada to condemn Albanese’s behaviour in no uncertain terms. Canada must take a strong stance against any form of antisemitism, particularly when it emanates from individuals in positions of influence such as Albanese,” CIJA officials wrote in a public statement.

“Her presence in Canada should not be allowed to pass without a clear response from the government. Antisemitism, in all its forms, must be unequivocally condemned, especially when it is cloaked in the guise of human rights advocacy.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield wrote on X, “As UN Special Rapporteur Albanese visits New York, I want to reiterate the U.S. belief she is unfit for her role. The United Nations should not tolerate antisemitism from a UN-affiliated official hired to promote human rights.”

Some of Ms. Albanese’s most recent controversial comments include when she likened Israel to the Third Reich while claiming that the Jewish state was attempting to create a “pure race” through genocide. She also compared Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler back in July.

Ms. Albanese, due in New York next week to speak before the UN General Assembly, responded to the wave of criticism.

“I am deeply disappointed that various western governments and diplomats appear to have been misled by spurious, recycled allegations against me, just as I prepare to present my latest report to the #UNGA next week,” she said in a statement on X.

“I am profoundly committed to human rights for all people — how could I ever be an antisemite?? Critique of Israel’s actions and policies does not render one antisemitic, especially as Israel continues to commit atrocities without respite.”