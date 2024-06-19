Activists Deface Stonehenge in Demand for Climate Action From British Government

Two climate change activists doused Stonehenge in orange paint on Wednesday ahead of the British elections, demanding an end to the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030 or else supporters of the organization will extend their “resistance” actions.

The demonstrators with a group called Just Stop Oil, Rajan Naidu and Naimh Lynch, admitted to spraying the ancient stones with non-permanent paint a day before crowds will gather at the monument for the annual summer solstice celebration. They are in police custody.

If nothing changes, the group said that its supporters, “along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action.”

The group has now declared airports as “a site of nonviolent civil resistance,” meaning future demonstrations may target British airports in a bid to advocate for government action.

“This is extremely upsetting,” the group that looks after the monument, English Heritage, said in a statement. “Our curators are investigating the extent of the damage. Stonehenge remains open to the public.”

Just Stop Oil said that the orange paint that was used to create the “eye-catching spectacle” was made from orange cornflour, and would not cause permanent damage.

The demonstration occurred after the Labour Party committed to providing the country with clean energy by 2030 by especially focusing on wind and solar power.

Just Stop Oil said that “continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions,” which is why the movement is demanding that the incoming government sign a bill to halt production of fossil fuels.

Yet, the Labour Party leader, Keir Stramer, said on X that “the damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full force of the law.”

Prime Minister Sunak also condemned Just Stop Oil’s actions on X, calling the organization a “disgrace” following the demonstration.

Mr. Sunak called it “a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments,” according to the Guardian.

This demonstration is the latest in a series of ongoing climate change-related protests in Europe, with activists vandalizing and gluing themselves to a Monet painting at the Nationalmuseum in Stockholm last week.

Just Stop Oil’s first protest of this kind was in April 2022, when activists climbed on top of fuel tankers and blocked oil terminals at Essex, England. The group’s activists have also previously broken the glass containing the Magna Carta in the British Library.

“Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in,” Ms. Lynch said in a video on X.

“We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale,” she added. “Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”

The monument was built to align with the sun’s movement. Approximately 8,000 people gathered at the monument last year to watch the sunrise align with the Heel stone on the solstice.