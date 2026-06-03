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The New York Sun
Justice

Adversaries Jack Smith and Todd Blanche Agree on One Thing: Trump’s 2024 Win Kept Him Out of Prison

The 47th president says he ‘thinks’ the acting attorney general, who recently found ‘burn bags’ related to the special counsel, will be elevated to permanence.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks to the Border Security Expo on May 6, 2026 at Phoenix.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks to the Border Security Expo on May 6, 2026 at Phoenix. Gage Skidmore/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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