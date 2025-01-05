Afghan Resistance Says Al Qaeda and Taliban Must Be Unmasked as Supporters of New Terror Plots in the West

‘The international community, especially the United States, must recognize this deception,’ a spokesman for the resistance group says.

The Afghan resistance is warning that Al Qaeda and the Taliban are training terrorists that could be capable of attacking America, while pretending that those fighters are members of ISIS. After a recent successful operation killing a Taliban commander, the resistance within Afghanistan is seemingly trying to gain credibility with the incoming American government.

A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, Ali Nazary, says that while America has already caught terrorists coming into the country through the southern border, there are still more to come thanks to the Taliban and Al Qaeda. Mr. Nazary says the groups are trying to “mask” their terror operations by blaming recent attacks in America and Europe on ISIS.

“[The Taliban and Al Qaeda] claim they aren’t exporting terrorism from Afghanistan while maintaining plausible deniability,” Mr. Nazary wrote on X. “In June 2024, terror cells of Tajikistani terrorists claiming to be ISIS were uncovered in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York. We know these terrorists received training in Afghanistan under the protection of the Taliban and crossed the southern border to enter the US.”

On December 28, the National Resistance Front announced that they had killed 10 members of the Taliban, including one commanding officer, in an attack on the Interior Ministry at Kabul. They say that their fight at home is a fight against all terrorists who would be willing to use violence abroad.

“The international community, especially the United States, must recognize this deception. Taliban-occupied Afghanistan remains the epicenter of terrorism, where foreign terrorists are trained and given Afghanistan’s passports and attacks are planned,” Mr. Nazary wrote in his X post. “The fight against terror requires a unified, forceful stance against both ISIS and Taliban-Al Qaeda since both are two sides of the same coin.”

The Biden administration has so far placed no hope in the National Resistance Front, saying that there is no credible opposition to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

At a hearing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on December 11, Secretary Blinken was asked by Congressman Tim Burchett if the State Department was doing anything to unify or support the resistance that is fighting the Taliban.

Mr. Blinken had no answer. “There is not much of a resistance active in trying to do that,” he said.

When the Afghan resistance reported on December 28 that they had killed a Taliban commander and others, Mr. Burchett shared his frustrations on X with Mr. Blinken’s original answer.

“I remember earlier this month when @SecBlinken told me there was no resistance to the Taliban. Our State Department will be back under @realDonaldTrump,” Mr. Burchett wrote.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.