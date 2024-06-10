After Incandescent Bulb Ban, Biden Administration Pushes Tougher Regulations on LED Lighting

Critics claim that this is another example of overregulation by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration is now targeting LED lightbulbs, all in the name of energy efficiency.

Following last year’s ban on incandescent bulbs, the Department of Energy is now setting its sights on LEDs, demanding “a significant leap” in energy efficiency. The push will not only nearly double the price of the bulbs but also limit lighting choices for consumers, critics say.

“That’s the problem with these agencies. They make their living cranking out more and more regulations. There’s never going to be a stopping point,” says a former counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Ben Lieberman, who is now a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, The Washington Times reports.

Incandescent bulbs, banned in August by the Biden administration, were cheaper than LED bulbs but considered more costly over the long term due to higher energy consumption and shorter lifespan. The ban imposes a fine of $523 per bulb on anyone who manufactures or sells them.

Currently, half of American households use LED, or light-emitting diode bulbs. This number is expected to rise as the administration phases out both incandescent bulbs and the compact fluorescent lightbulbs that, while cheaper than LEDs, contain mercury.

However, the DOE is not stopping there. The department has recently announced new standards that industry experts believe will be challenging to meet. Starting in July 2028, LED bulbs will need to nearly triple the lumens per watt they currently achieve, increasing from 45 lumens to 120 lumens.

However, critics claim that this is another example of overregulation by the Biden administration, which has already significantly cut energy use in various home appliances over the past two decades. The administration has intensified efforts to regulate appliances to meet the president’s goal of achieving a “net zero emissions economy” by 2050 or sooner.

The administration’s efforts include steps to force appliance makers to improve energy efficiency in stoves, refrigerators, gas furnaces, microwaves, air purifiers, ceiling fans, and washers and dryers.