New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
As the government promotes the new practice, a backlash is rising from the medical profession.
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Utah has become the first state in the country to allow AI to write prescriptions for acne without human approval — a milestone in a quest to allow machines to diagnose medical conditions and prescribe medicine without involving doctors.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Utah has become the first state in the country to allow AI to write prescriptions for acne without human approval — a milestone in a quest to allow machines to diagnose medical conditions and prescribe medicine without involving doctors.
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