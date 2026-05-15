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The New York Sun
Politics

AI-Generated Avatar of Candidate Stars in Ads for New Jersey Congressional Race

A spokesman for the candidate says the campaign had no knowledge of the PAC that produced the television ads.

A reportedly AI-generated depiction of Dr. Brad Cohen, a New Jersey congressional candidate, is seen here in a campaign video produced by a New York-based PAC.
A reportedly AI-generated depiction of Dr. Brad Cohen, a New Jersey congressional candidate, is seen here in a campaign video produced by a New York-based PAC. Via Voice of the Electorate
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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