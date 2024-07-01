Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Threatens To Impeach Conservative Justices After Presidential Immunity Ruling

‘The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,’ the congresswoman writes.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will introduce articles of impeachment for conservative justices of the Supreme Court after their landmark decision in Trump v. United States, which affirmed a broad protection for presidents from being prosecuted for “official acts” upon leaving office.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said in reaction to the ruling that the court has been “consumed by a corruption” yet unseen, which makes the impeachment push necessary.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

“I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return,” she continued.

The lawmaker did not specify which or how many of the justices she intends to try and impeach, though it could be assumed that she is referring to the six conservatives who voted to affirm President Trump’s right to immunity from prosecution for his official acts.

In a follow-up message, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez reposted a message that said the Supreme Court was paving the way for a second Trump term with “almost limitless powers.”

Her articles of impeachment are not likely to go through any committee process, but rather she could bring them to the floor as “privileged” articles, just as Republicans in the House have done for impeachments since taking the majority in 2023. If Ms. Ocasio-Cortez does make those articles privileged, Speaker Johnson will have two working days to place them on the floor for a vote of the full House.

At least one other member of the House, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, said she would co-sign the articles of impeachment against the justices in a post on X that was deleted shortly after it was posted. Ms. Escobar serves as a co-chairwoman of the Biden reelection campaign.

Reactions to the Trump decision from Democrats in Congress have been swift and vitriolic. The minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, denounced the ruling and said that Democrats “will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right

justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution.”

Senator Schumer said the decision “undermines [the court’s] credibility and suggests political influence trumps all in our courts today.”