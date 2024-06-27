Americans Declare the Supreme Court as Ideologically Driven, New Poll Finds

But 16 percent of the population has great confidence in the court.

The majority of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is guided by ideology rather than the objective rule of law, a new AP-NORC poll finds.

The poll was released after Supreme Court Justices came under recent scrutiny, with senators like Chris Murphy labeling the court as “bizarrely corrupt” last week, and alongside a general erosion of trust in America’s other branches of government.

The poll was conducted between June 20-24 of this year and interviewed 1,088 people across the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Seventy percent of Americans surveyed believe that the justices will attempt to shape the law to fit their ideologies, rather than correctly provide accountability to the other branches of government.

This statistic ecompasses a staggering 84 percent of Democrats, and 74 percent of independent voters.

Justices Thomas and Alito have particularly come under fire after The Senate Judiciary Committee found that Mr. Thomas took three trips and did not list them on financial disclosure forms, Axios reported.

“I think there’s a crisis on the court,” Senator Murphy said. “In particular with respect to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas. What Justice Thomas is engaged in is just a grift. He’s got a major political player on the outside who absolutely has political and business interests at the court paying off a justice.”

Mr. Alito came under fire for having flags related to January 6 flying on his properties which have connections to the “Stop the Steal” movement, and still presiding over cases relating to the march on the Capitol.

“We need urgent action to hold these unhinged, corrupt extremists accountable,” Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib told the House earlier this month.

The poll also shows that only 16 percent of Americans have a “great deal of confidence” in the Supreme Court, and only 10 percent have the same confidence in the Court’s handling of abortion and election issues.

The American distrust of government is not limited to the Supreme Court, with the AP-NORC poll showing that 36 percent of Americans have hardly any confidence in the executive branch, and 45 percent displaying a lack of confidence in Congress.

A Marquette Law School poll, conducted earlier this year, found that only 10 percent of Americans surveyed reported a great deal of confidence in Congress.

While the court has issued many victories for Republicans during this term and, with 6 conservative justices out of 9, 50 percent of Republican voters still withhold their trust from the court, according to the report.

The poll was conducted while the Supreme Court decided recent cases such as Murthy v. Missouri and Idaho v. United States.

The Supreme Court enjoyed a much higher level of approval as early as three years ago, when Gallup reported that 58 percent of Americans approved of the way the court was handling its job.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in the Supreme Court. And that’s unfortunate because that’s the final say-so, the final check and balance on our three-branch government,” Tennessee Republican voter Matt Rogers told the Associated Press.

In the midst of the public distrust, the Court is also set to issue a decision on Trump’s presidential immunity from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the coming days.