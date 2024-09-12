Americans Used 100 Trillion Megabytes of Wireless Data Last Year, a Record

Americans’ wireless data consumption surged to more than 100 trillion megabytes last year, marking a 36 percent increase from the previous year, according to an industry survey released this week.

The jump of 26 trillion megabytes from 2022 represents the largest single-year increase in wireless data use, Reuters reported.

The rise in data usage is attributed to the growing adoption of 5G devices, as reported by the CTIA, a wireless industry association representing major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, along with various technology firms. The total number of wireless connections also saw an uptick, reaching 558 million last year — a 6 percent increase over 2022, the survey found.

The demand for spectrum is intensifying, driven by advancements in technology such as drones, self-driving vehicles, space missions, and precision agriculture. Despite this, the survey showed a slight decrease in the number of minutes Americans spent talking on the phone, dropping to 2.4 trillion in 2023 from 2.5 trillion in 2022. Text message volumes were steady at 2.1 trillion.

The rise in wireless data usage occurs amid a congressional impasse over securing new spectrum. In March 2023, Congress allowed the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to auction spectrum to expire for the first time in three decades. The debate centers on whether spectrum currently used by the Department of Defense could be repurposed or shared.

In November 2023, the Biden administration announced measures aimed at freeing up additional wireless spectrum by repurposing parts currently allocated to federal government use. However, the administration has faced criticism from Republicans for not acting quickly enough.