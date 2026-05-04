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The New York Sun
Education

America’s Largest Teachers Union Helped Perpetuate Antisemitism in Public Schools, New Filing Alleges

The Brandeis Center accuses the National Education Association of discriminating against Jewish members.

Brandeis Center Chairman and CEO Kenneth Marcus participates in a panel discussion at a symposium on antisemitism” at the Museum of the Bible at Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026.
Brandeis Center Chairman and CEO Kenneth Marcus participates in a panel discussion at a symposium on antisemitism” at the Museum of the Bible at Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026. via BrandeisCenter.com
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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