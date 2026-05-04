America’s Largest Teachers Union Helped Perpetuate Antisemitism in Public Schools, New Filing Alleges

Published: May 4, 2026, 12:46 PM ET Updated: May 4, 2026, 05:30 PM ET

The Brandeis Center accuses the National Education Association of discriminating against Jewish members.

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