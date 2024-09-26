Amid Mayor Adams’s Refusal To Leave Office, Two Possible Forcible Removal Scenarios Are Emerging

‘We should consider all options laid out in the city charter,’ a City Council member says.

In the aftermath of Eric Adams’s indictment Thursday, the New York City mayor announced his intentions to continue serving as the city’s top politician. Yet, as scores of other public officials call for his resignation, the decision may not be up to the mayor.

There is no word yet on whether Mr. Adams will be forcibly removed from office, but there are two possible paths for that to happen.

One scenario would grant Governor Hochul the ability to push him out, according to a complicated process listed within the New York City Charter.

“The mayor may be removed from office by the governor upon charges and after service upon him of a copy of the charges and an opportunity to be heard in his defense. Pending the preparation and disposition of charges, the governor may suspend the mayor for a period not exceeding thirty days,” the charter reads under “Section 9. Removal of mayor.”

Another provision within the charter would allow the creation of a special committee comprising the city’s corporation counsel, Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running against the current mayor in the 2025 primary, the City Council speaker, a deputy mayor chosen by Mr. Adams himself, and the borough president with the longest consecutive tenure, currently Donovan Richards of Queens.

To remove Mr. Adams from office, a majority vote of at least four to one would be needed. A committee such as this has never been formed at New York City.

“We’re entering something that’s never been seen before,” a professor at Columbia Law School, Richard Briffault, told the New York Times about the unprecedented indictment of a sitting New York City mayor. “It doesn’t mean the mayor stops being mayor. There may eventually be a trial, but we don’t know the outcome.”

A council member of Brooklyn, Lincoln Restler, said he believes that the indictment will all but certainly distract Mr. Adams and that Ms. Hochul should consider removing the mayor “if he fails to take the responsible course of action by resigning.”

“We should consider all options laid out in the city charter,” he said, “including the governor’s power to remove a mayor facing charges and convening the committee on inability.”

He added: “I hope everyone with power to act will put the needs of New Yorkers first.”