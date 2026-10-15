Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
In an increasingly digital world, dominated by fiat currencies on digital ledgers, why are national and state governments turning back to physical gold?
Published:
Updated:
At a time of rising concerns about the safety of government debt, it’s no coincidence that gold is flowing out of New York.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
At a time of rising concerns about the safety of government debt, it’s no coincidence that gold is flowing out of New York.
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