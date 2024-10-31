Andrew Cuomo Faces DOJ Referral Over Alleged Covid Nursing Home Cover-Up

A former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, is in hot water again after a House subcommittee referred him to the Justice Department with allegations that he lied to Congress about his involvement in what was supposed to be an independent state report on nursing home deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Republican leader of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Congressman Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, was the single signatory on the referral that accuses Mr. Cuomo of engaging in a “conscious, calculated effort” to shun responsibility for the way nursing home deaths in the state were tabulated in the early days of the pandemic, according to The New York Times.

The referral, sent to the DOJ on Wednesday night, was not signed by any other committee members.

Mr. Wenstrup focused his allegations on a closed-door testimony Mr. Cuomo gave to the committee, during which he said that he had not reviewed a state Health Department report that alleged it was nursing home workers and not a directive issued by the governor in March 2020 that led to an excessive number of deaths. The subcommittee chair alleges that Mr. Cuomo personally drafted and edited sections of what was presented as an independent report.

“Andrew Cuomo repeatedly lied to Congress, and he must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the congressman said in a statement. “Both witness testimony and new documents serve as evidence that the former Governor made false statements to the Select Subcommittee during our Covid-19 nursing home investigation.”

“This deliberate and self-serving attempt to avoid accountability for the thousands of lives lost in New York nursing homes during the pandemic will not stand. If his prior criminal activity is any reflection, Andrew Cuomo is not a man of principle, and his willingness to lie to the Select Subcommittee is, unfortunately, a continuance of this behavior.”

Through a spokesman, Mr. Cuomo has refuted these claims.

“This taxpayer-funded farce is an illegal use of Congress’s investigative authority,” Richard Azzopardi told the Times. “The governor said he didn’t recall because he didn’t recall. The committee lied in their referral just as they have been lying to the public and the press.”

The latest allegations against Governor Cuomo — who was forced to resign from his position in 2021 after sexual harassment claims against him — come as rumors swirl that he will throw his hat in the ring for the New York City mayoral race in 2025.