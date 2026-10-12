Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The mayor told the organizers of Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade to fuhgeddaboudit.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has further aggravated strained relations with New York’s Italian-American community Monday by failing to attend Columbus Day events.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has further aggravated strained relations with New York’s Italian-American community Monday by failing to attend Columbus Day events.
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