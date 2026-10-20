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By DAVID JONES|
A draft of a bill being pushed by Anthropic would allow the government to block an AI model only if it has a ‘foreseeable risk’ of killing ‘more than 50 people.’
Published:
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Anthropic’s attempt to burnish its credentials as a benevolent AI company through a fund “dedicated expressly to the public good” is running smack in the face of its efforts to see Congress pass legislation permitting the release of AI models if developers can reasonably assure that no more than 50 people may be killed by them.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Anthropic’s attempt to burnish its credentials as a benevolent AI company through a fund “dedicated expressly to the public good” is running smack in the face of its efforts to see Congress pass legislation permitting the release of AI models if developers can reasonably assure that no more than 50 people may be killed by them.
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