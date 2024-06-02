The New York Sun

Join
National

Anti-Israel Protesters Block, Disrupt Philadelphia’s Annual Gay Pride Parade

Anti-Israel protesters at Philadelphia have shut down the city’s annual pride parade, blocking individuals from marching in the streets and chanting slogans comparing Israel to infamous racist groups.  According to videos posted of the event online, dozens of protesters stood in the middle of the street to block drum lines and dance troupes from moving […]

AP/George Walker IV
Parade participants wave to spectators during the Nashville Pride Parade in 2023. AP/George Walker IV
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

Anti-Israel protesters at Philadelphia have shut down the city’s annual pride parade, blocking individuals from marching in the streets and chanting slogans comparing Israel to infamous racist groups. 

According to videos posted of the event online, dozens of protesters stood in the middle of the street to block drum lines and dance troupes from moving down the parade route at downtown Philadelphia.

Philadelphia annual pride parade is disrupted by anti-Israel protesters.

One anti-Israel protester held up a pride flag with the words “No Pride in Genocide” scrawled across it. The flag was also covered with blood red hand prints. In the same video, a tall, muscular man clad in leather can be seen arguing with several women who are demanding that he get out of their way. 

One man who covered his face with a keffiyeh held a microphone and chanted through a stereo: “Palestine will live forever!” and “From the sea to the river!”

Another set of protesters held up a homemade sign that said: “From Congo to Sudan and Palestine End Genocide.”

In another video, dozens of mask-wearing, black-clad protesters chant loudly as pride parade attendees march past them. The anti-Israel demonstrators were shouting: “The more you try to silence us, the louder we will be!”

It is unclear if or how many of the protesters were themselves members of the LGBT community, or if their sole motivation was demonstrating against Israel. It was also unclear whether any of the anti-Israel protesters are involved in the “Queers for Palestine” movement active on some college campuses this spring.

One anti-Israel demonstrator gave a speech in the middle of the parade route to decry “occupation” as anti-LGBT. 

He said that he and his fellow protesters wanted to “mobilize to bring about an end to the Zionist occupation and to all systems and entities that normalize genocide.”

“Pride as we know it cannot be separated from our current political and economic climate. Pride celebrations have merely become a public relations instrument used by the state to divert public attention away from the configuration of violent, repressive policies and practices inflicted upon queer bodies worldwide,” he said.

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use