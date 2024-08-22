Anti-Israel ‘Uncommitted Movement’ Walks Away From DNC Empty-Handed

In one of the biggest disappointments for anti-Israel Democrats, their much-anticipated “uncommitted movement” — meaning the delegates sent to the Democratic National Convention to push for an arms embargo on Israel — will receive nothing after Vice President Harris declined to adopt its policy ideas, and refused to have one of its own take the stage.

The movement kicked off earlier this year and gained steam with the support of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, after she urged her constituents in the Michigan primary to vote “uncommitted” instead of backing President Biden. The vote was for allowing states to send delegates not wedded to one candidate who could then act as instigators for change. In total, just 37 “uncommitted” delegates were sent to the convention out of the nearly 4,000 that were allocated.

They wanted a Palestinian American Democrat to address the convention this year, though the Democrats refused to allow such a thing to happen after it declined to include an arms embargo in the party platform this year.

In a petition set up online Thursday day, the uncommitted movement demanded that the DNC “let Palestine speak.”

“On Wednesday night during the Democratic National Convention, Uncommitted delegates and allies were told by the DNC organizers that their request to have a Palestinian-American speak from the stage was denied. This answer is unacceptable,” the group says in its petition. “The impact of the war on Gaza — fueled by U.S. made and funded bombs — on Palestinians and Palestinian Americans is urgent and deserves attention on any main stage.”

Their chosen speaker is a Georgia state representative, Ruwa Romman. In a statement posted to X, Ms. Romman said that while she is pushing for change from Ms. Harris, she is also committed to keeping her state blue this fall. ”I want to cut through the noise and remind everyone that those who attend conventions are the strongest supporters of our party,” she said. “It’s been beautiful and I need folks to remember that.”

During a press conference Thursday, an emotional Ms. Tlaib — the first Palestinian American in Congress — called in as uncommitted delegates were speaking. “We shouldn’t have to beg our own party” to have an uncommitted member speak, she said, getting choked up. “As we continue to work in good faith, we are going to learn from those before us — from Emmett Till’s mother … she made sure that casket was open so no one would look away.”

The movement for an arms embargo on Israel was heralded as a possibility earlier this year as having real potential for change, though that seems to have dissipated under the leadership of Ms. Harris. When she announced her candidacy for the nomination, one uncommitted delegate from Massachusetts, Christopher Worrell, a state representative, abandoned his uncommitted status and threw his support to the vice president.

Some Democrats who are pro-Israel say the uncommitted movement’s demands were unreasonable, given the more than 100 hostages that are still being held by Hamas. On Wednesday, chants of “bring them home” echoed through the convention hall as the parents of one American hostage addressed the crowd.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz, a Jewish, pro-Israel Floridian, was confronted on Wednesday by anti-war CODEPINK activists, who are supporting the uncommitted movement. He told them that their demand for an immediate, permanent cease-fire was not realistic, and that he did support a cessation of hostilities once Hamas agreed to return the hostages.

“I’ve been for a cease-fire for months now in exchange for the hostages. That’s not been any change for months,” he said. “Even folks supported by Aipac are for a cease-fire in exchange for hostages. … What I can’t do is pressure [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, who’s sitting in a bunker to take a deal.”