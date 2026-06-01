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The New York Sun
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Clerk Granted Clemency Following Apology for Tampering With Voting Machines Now Says She’s Victim of ‘Retribution’

Colorado’s Democratic governor was condemned by his own party for allowing Tina Peters to leave prison because, in part, she was ‘taking responsibility.’

The former Mesa County clerk, Tina Peters, smiles at supporters during her sentencing at Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 3, 2024.
The former Mesa County clerk, Tina Peters, smiles at supporters during her sentencing at Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 3, 2024. Larry Robinson/Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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