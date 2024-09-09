Archaeological Discovery in Scotland May Shed Light on Merlin’s Demise

Merlin, known as a close advisor to King Arthur during the Dark Ages, was reportedly imprisoned and killed.

Archaeologists in Scotland have announced a groundbreaking discovery that could provide evidence of the death of a legendary wizard, Merlin, believed to have occurred at Drumelzier between the 6th and 7th centuries.

Known as a close advisor to King Arthur during the Dark Ages, Merlin was reportedly imprisoned, killed, and buried along the River Tweed. This account is documented in “Vita Merlini Sylvestris” (“The Life of Merlin of the Forest”), a medieval manuscript now housed at the British Library.

A recent geological survey near Tinnis Castle uncovered a grave-like pit, sparking further excavation, the Sun reported. The findings showed signs of habitation from the period traditionally associated with Merlin’s life.

“The Drumelzier legend contains pre-Christian customs, ancient Cumbric names and was associated with local sites where archaeology now shows could credibly have given rise to the story,” the lead researcher, Ronan Toolis, told the National.

Mr. Toolis, CEO of GUARD Archaeology at Glasgow, highlighted the significance of the grave structure found in the region. “Such a prominent grave structure in this region would have been quite rare for the period in which it was dated,” he said. “It seems to be a remarkable coincidence that the one hillfort associated with this local legend dates to exactly the same time as the story is set.”

The findings, which took two years to compile, were published recently in Archaeology Reports Online.

“The new archaeological evidence does not prove that the local story was true but instead demonstrates that the legend likely originated in Drumelzier itself,” Mr. Toolis said. He suggested the legend may have started as a folk memory, embellished over centuries before evolving into the widely known tale.

This discovery paints “a much darker picture” of Merlin, he noted. “That of a rather pitiful fellow prone to uttering nonsensical riddles and bewildering prophecies, and kept prisoner by an obscure petty tyrant of a forgotten kingdom, before dying a gruesome death, the victim of royal intrigue.”