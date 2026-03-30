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The New York Sun
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Army Investigating Apache Helicopter Flyby Over Kid Rock’s Nashville Mansion

A video of the flyby, which showed the AH-64 idling just feet from the singer’s rooftop pool, has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Singer Kid Rock salutes an Army helicopter hovering over his Nashville home Saturday.
Singer Kid Rock salutes an Army helicopter hovering over his Nashville home Saturday. X.com
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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