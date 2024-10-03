Army Testing Robot Dogs Armed With AI-Enabled Rifles in Middle East

Robotic dogs have become integral to military operations, performing roles from explosive ordnance disposal to perimeter security.

The U.S. Army has dispatched a “robot dog” equipped with an AI-enabled gun turret to the Middle East, marking a new phase in counter-drone technology testing, according to a new report.

Recent images from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service show the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 Quadrupedal-Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center in Saudi Arabia, armed with an AR-15/M16-pattern rifle on a rotating turret, military.com reports.

The high-tech weaponry, featuring an electro-optical targeting system labeled “Lone Wolf,” aligns with the systems the Army evaluated earlier at Fort Drum, New York, during Operation Hard Kill in August.

In recent years, robotic dogs have become integral to military operations, performing roles from explosive ordnance disposal to perimeter security and enhancing reconnaissance and intelligence capabilities. Their ability to operate in environments unsuitable for human troops makes them invaluable, and their application has now expanded to include armed capabilities.

The Pentagon has been exploring weaponized robotic dogs, with the Marine Corps testing versions equipped with Onyx Industries’ SENTRY system and the M72 LAW rocket launcher. The Army is considering outfitting these mechanized aides with the new 6.8mm XM7 rifle, part of its Next Generation Squad Weapon program, military.com reported.

Other nations are also venturing into armed robotic dogs. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army recently showcased a model during a training exercise in Cambodia, equipped with a 5.8x42mm QBZ-95 rifle variant.