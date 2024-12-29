Arrest of an Italian Correspondent at Tehran Ignites the Patriotism of Italy’s National Press

Free Cecilia! That’s the new cry from Italy. On December 19, in contravention of all legal and diplomatic norms, Iranian police detained and subsequently arrested Cecilia Sala, a reporter for the daily newspaper Il Foglio, without detailing her alleged crimes.

The Italian reporter is being held in solitary confinement within Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, a jail for dissidents and political prisoners. She must be released forthwith. For who knows what lurks in the hearts of the Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard?

Italy’s defense minister, Guido Crosetto, though he cautioned the press not to exploit or exacerbate the situation, called Iran’s action “unacceptable.” In an impassioned editorial, Il Foglio’s editor-in-chief, Claudio Cerasa, declared: “With Cecilia’s arrest, Teheran has chosen to challenge all that the West considers transversely untouchable: our freedom.”

What’s more, Mr. Cerasa vowed to keep the news of Ms. Sala’s unjust imprisonment alive in the pages and on the website of his conservative broadsheet. Mr. Cerasa did not mince words in admonishing the mullahs: “Journalism is not a crime, not even in countries that repress every kind of freedom, including that of the press. Let’s bring her home. ”

In addition to Ms. Sala’s journalistic role, which includes reporting from such war zones as Ukraine and Lebanon, the 29-year old hosts a foreign affairs podcast for Chora Media. While Ms. Sala has a great affinity for the people of Iran, she is no admirer of Tehran’s repressive theocracy.

Some believe Ms. Sala may have aroused the ire of the regime’s mullahs who took umbrage when her recent podcast featured an Iranian comedian, Zeinab Musavi, who criticized the mandatory hijab. Others maintain that Ms. Sala’s arrest was a tit-for-tat response to Italy’s detaining of an Iranian national, Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, who stands accused of furnishing Tehran with drone technology.

Iran has a history of holding Western diplomats and journalists hostage. It dates back to the 1979 American Embassy crisis wherein dozens of Americans were held in captivity for 444 days. Today, a paranoid, timorous and economically-strapped Tehran is on edge. According to the Financial Times: “The Islamic republic is grappling with mounting pressures after the unexpected collapse of the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, which was a crucial regional ally. Tehran has imposed lockdowns, citing an energy crisis and pollution.”

Then there’s Israel’s easy penetration of Iran’s air space. The Israeli attacks on important Iranian sites have exposed the Islamic fundamentalist regime’s military ineptitude. Jerusalem pounded Iranian facilities at will, but Iranian missiles barely dented Israeli territory. Such geopolitical events may well factor into the Italian government’s response to Ms. Sala’s incarceration. Italy’s ambassador, Paola Amadei, visited Ms. Sala in prison.

Though Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured the nation — and Cecilia’ parents — that the reporter is in good health, Prime Minister Meloni is seeking the swift and certain release of the reporter. Signora Meloni remembers the plight of an Italian travel writer, Alessia Piperno, who was taken into custody by Iranian security agents in 2022 and held captive in the squalid Evin prison for nearly two months.

The premier has instructed the cabinet secretary, Alfredo Mantovano, to coordinate a response with Antonio Tajani and Italy’s foreign intelligence agency, AISE. And without ruling any action in or out, the endgame is clear: Free Cecilia and bring her home promptly. Prime Minister Meloni also underscored the volatile nature of international diplomacy: The Italian press, from the center left to the center right, has, to its credit, cooperated while repudiating the mullahs of Tehran.

According to Mr. Cerasa, in arresting Ms. Sala, Iran’s leadership wants to demonstrate the regime’s supposed strength. Instead, he said, “let’s show them how strong we are by making sure that her story never disappears, even for one day, from the pages of our newspapers.”