Search
The New York Sun
National

Artemis II Crew Requests Moon Crater Be Named in Honor of Flight Commander’s Late Wife

Carroll Taylor Wiseman died in 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer, leaving astronaut Reid Wiseman to raise their two daughters as a single dad.

Flight commander Reid Wiseman posed for this selfie with his daughters shortly before taking off aboard Artemis II.
Flight commander Reid Wiseman posed for this selfie with his daughters shortly before taking off aboard Artemis II. Via X
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp