The New York Sun

Join
National

A Few Gestures Are All That Is Needed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

“Two artists in the same house make for a lot of regression,” writes George Negroponte, whose solo exhibition upstairs at Kouros Gallery accompanies that of his wife, Virva Hinnemo, downstairs. “To some it may look predictably poetic, like two fried eggs. In reality it’s more of a tussle than you might imagine because energy moves unevenly through the veils of creativity. A room of two can get crowded when the audience is constantly standing by. But the dividends can be substantial. Good days are measured in moments: a glimpse into a world where nothing matters more than to really see something for what it is. A helping hand and eye can lovingly clear the way.”

I learned of this exhibition because I wrote of a review of another that included the artists, at David Hall Fine Art in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Having now seen both, I stand by my first impression of their work: assured, astute, and sensitive. Hinnemo, especially, gets astonishing mileage out of a neutral palette and a thin but buttery application of oils. Both exhibitions deserve your attention and end this Saturday.

Virva Hinnemo: Recent Paintings and George Negroponte: New Works run through May 28 at Kouros Gallery, 23 East 73rd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-288-5888, kourosgallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use