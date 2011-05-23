A Few Gestures Are All That Is Needed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Two artists in the same house make for a lot of regression,” writes George Negroponte, whose solo exhibition upstairs at Kouros Gallery accompanies that of his wife, Virva Hinnemo, downstairs. “To some it may look predictably poetic, like two fried eggs. In reality it’s more of a tussle than you might imagine because energy moves unevenly through the veils of creativity. A room of two can get crowded when the audience is constantly standing by. But the dividends can be substantial. Good days are measured in moments: a glimpse into a world where nothing matters more than to really see something for what it is. A helping hand and eye can lovingly clear the way.”

I learned of this exhibition because I wrote of a review of another that included the artists, at David Hall Fine Art in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Having now seen both, I stand by my first impression of their work: assured, astute, and sensitive. Hinnemo, especially, gets astonishing mileage out of a neutral palette and a thin but buttery application of oils. Both exhibitions deserve your attention and end this Saturday.

Virva Hinnemo: Recent Paintings and George Negroponte: New Works run through May 28 at Kouros Gallery, 23 East 73rd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-288-5888, kourosgallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.