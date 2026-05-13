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The New York Sun
Arts+

Arts and Cultural Engagement Linked to Slower Biological Aging, Study Suggests

People who engaged in arts activities on a weekly basis exhibited biological aging scores roughly 1.02 years lower than those who participated rarely or never, say London-based researchers.

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra with special guest John Pizzarelli plays on the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts stage at New York City on July 15, 2025.
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra with special guest John Pizzarelli plays on the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts stage at New York City on July 15, 2025. Richard Termine/92NY © 2025
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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