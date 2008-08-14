The New York Sun

Radiohead Denies Scoring Palahniuk Flick

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A spokesman for the British band Radiohead yesterday denied a claim made by author Chuck Palahniuk, who told the British Broadcasting Corp. that the band had written the score for the film adaptation of his 2001 book “Choke.” According to the spokesman, Radiohead will only be contributing the song “Reckoner” from their 2007 album “In Rainbows” for the film, which will come out later this year. The song will run during the closing credits.

Mr. Palahniuk is also the author of “Fight Club,” which was adapted into a movie in 1999, starring Brad Pitt, with the Pixies song “Where Is My Mind” running during the closing credits.

The film “Choke” stars Sam Rockwell and is directed by Clark Gregg. Mr. Palahniuk also told the BBC that while writing the book, he listened to Radiohead’s 1993 album “Pablo Honey” on repeat, which inspired the director to give the music of Radiohead a place in the film.

