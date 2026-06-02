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The New York Sun
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As Brazil Approaches Election Season, Trump Team Plans New Tariffs Citing Unfair Trade Practices

The 25 percent tariffs use a section of a trade act that has withstood previous legal challenges.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer listens as President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on May 15, 2026, as he returns to the United States from China.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer listens as President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on May 15, 2026, as he returns to the United States from China. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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