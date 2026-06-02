As Brazil Approaches Election Season, Trump Team Plans New Tariffs Citing Unfair Trade Practices

Published: Jun 2, 2026, 05:22 PM ET Updated: Jun 3, 2026, 05:13 AM ET

The 25 percent tariffs use a section of a trade act that has withstood previous legal challenges.

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