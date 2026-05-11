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As Lawsuit Rages, New York City School Accuses Turkey of Using U.S. Courts To Target Opponents

‘Allowing seized foreign assets to be turned into litigation weapons against Americans undermines the integrity of our legal system,’ says a legal analyst.

President Erdogan after a cabinet meeting at Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2023.
President Erdogan after a cabinet meeting at Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2023. Turkish presidency via AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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