As President Trump Heads to Washington to Meet With Congressional Republicans, Unity Is the Watchword

President Trump goes to Washington. The Republican standard-bearer heads to D.C. tomorrow to meet with the House and Senate Republican conferences.

He will also meet with the Business Roundtable chief executive.

Here’s a thought for Trump: success is the best revenge.

And a strong economic agenda with lower energy costs, supply-side tax cuts, and a rolling back of President Biden’s regulations should produce a healthy and prosperous economy, with opportunities for all working folks of all colors and all religions.

In other words: unity.

Just a thought. Yet I have a sense that Trump is going to go there.

Don’t look for detailed blueprints, look for big-picture themes.

Like: we can’t have a country with an open border.

Or we should be putting our foot down and enforcing sanctions against Iran.

Or we should be giving Israel our whole-hearted support. Clean out Hamas as fast as possible.

Or we can’t let countries like Communist China take advantage of America with unfair trading practices that decimate our middle class. In particular, our middle-class working folks in the industrial states.

The New York Times writes this long piece about how Trump policies are going to cause higher inflation.

Only, wait a minute, these are basically just the same policies he had in his first term, when there was virtually no inflation.

So how can the same policies in his second term cause higher inflation?

Only the newsroom of the New York Times can come up with that paradigm. Dumb.

The Republican Party has an opportunity to change the direction of this great country of ours.

Folks don’t want big government socialism. Folks don’t want huge tax hikes. Folks don’t want rapidly rising prices. Folks don’t want electric vehicles jammed down their throats.

Folks don’t want Venezuelan crime gangs coming across the border illegally and flooding our cities. Folks don’t want ESG and DEI. Folks don’t want America embarrassed overseas in places like Afghanistan.

Folks do want a chance to be law-abiding citizens, with strong family units, the right to worship on the weekends without being harassed, the right to have their children educated properly in school rather than all this woke insanity. Folks wants traditional values.

And they want a rising economic tide that lifts all boats, that provides new opportunities to climb the ladder of success.

And, oh yes, a lot of folks working in the gig economy would love to have tax-free tips from their grateful customers.

Look for Trump to make a lot of these points when he visits his Republican Party brethren on Capitol Hill tomorrow.

Success breeds unity — now there’s a fine message.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.