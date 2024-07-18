As Trump Prepares for a Triumphant Departure From Milwaukee, All Eyes Shift to Biden, Said to be Holed Up in Delaware With Covid

As President Trump prepares to deliver his triumphant acceptance speech before a Republican Party remade in his image, all eyes are suddenly on Delaware, where his prospective opponent, President Biden, after hearing from party elders that he’s too old for a second term, is now said to be hold up with a case of covid.

This event here in Milwaukee is seen by convention-goers as a success for the former president. He chose a running mate that excited his base and who could, delegates reckon, will help the Republicans breach a second time the “blue wall” midwestern states that are pivotal to retaking the White House.

Mr. Trump has been cheered thunderously by delegates in the hall who say they are praying for him in the wake of the attempt on his life. Though there are policy differences lurking in the new GOP, embraced by the vice presidential nominee, there has been no open dissent from elected officials or party apparatchiks — a far cry from the division of the 2016 gathering and the non-existent 2020 convention.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, has been suffering day after day humiliating leaks in the press about how fellow Democrats — including Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer, and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries — are seeking his ouster as the party standard-bearer. Mr. Schumer, according to ABC News, met with the president at Rehoboth, Delaware on Saturday to ask him to stand aside, though all attention quickly shifted to the assassination attempt on Trump later that day.

Trump arrived in Wisconsin literally bloodied, with a bandage still on his right ear from the bullet that nearly claimed his life. Over the course of four days, he has been warmly embraced by even his most ardent critics, including the former South Caroline governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who gave her “strong endorsement” to Trump on Tuesday night. Governor DeSantis, too, came to Milwaukee to sing the praises of the former president.

Mr. Biden, holed up in Delaware with a covid infection, may yet face a full revolt from his party in the coming hours and days. Nearly two dozen congressional Democrats have already called for him to step aside, and with the Republican convention wrapping up Thursday night, the focus will shift back to the incumbent, whose own nomination looks increasingly in doubt.

Mr. Biden’s chief fundraiser, Jeffrey Katzenberg, has, according to Semafor, told him that donations are drying up. Mrs. Pelosi’s chief ally in the House, Congressman Adam Schiff, called on the president to leave the race — which many took as a not-so-subtle jab sent by the speaker emerita herself. Even President Obama has told Democrats that Mr. Biden must reevaluate the state of the race, and consider retirement, according to the Washington Post.