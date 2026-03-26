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The New York Sun
Foreign

Assisted Suicide of Spanish Rape Victim Leaves Questions About State’s Responsibility Unanswered

The 25-year-old woman had suffered a gang rape while living in a state-run care facility but the juvenile perpetrators have never been publicly identified.

Noelia Castillo Ramos explains her decision to seek euthanasia during a Spanish television interview at Barcelona on March 25, 2026, a day before her death.
Noelia Castillo Ramos explains her decision to seek euthanasia during a Spanish television interview at Barcelona on March 25, 2026, a day before her death. Via X
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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