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The New York Sun
Arts+

At Cannes Film Festival, ‘Paper Tiger’ Roars and the Lothario Life of David Lean Revisited

The world’s biggest film festival paid attention to a thriller, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but the same couldn’t be said for John Travolta’s directorial debut.

'Paper Tiger.'
'Paper Tiger.' Neon
JEFFREY WELLS

JEFFREY WELLS

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