At Least Three Dead, Several Injured in Wisconsin Christian School Shooting

Madison Police Department says alleged shooter is ‘down’ after opening fire at the K-12 school

At least three people were killed and several more have been injured after a shooter opened fire at a Christian school at Madison, Wisconsin Monday morning.

The shooter, who is believed to also be a student, is among those dead. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes found the assailant dead when they responded to the scene at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private K-12 institution located on East Buckeye Road at Madison.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 11:00 am local time and found the attacker with a gunshot wound. It was not immediately known if it was self-inflicted.

Nearly 390 students were evacuated from the school and taken to another location to be reunited with their parents, Mr. Barnes said. A number of searches are currently being conducted by the Madison Police Department as a precaution.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” police officials said in a statement. “More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.”

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers, said in a statement.