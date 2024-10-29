Attacker in UK Taylor Swift Dance Party Stabbing Now Facing Terrorism Charges

The young teen who was charged with murder after brutally stabbing eight people, including killing three children, at a Taylor Swift dance party in Southport, England is now also facing terrorism charges.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, will be back in court on Wednesday before the Westminster Magistrate in a separate prosecution for being in possession of a PDF terror manual entitled “Military studies in the Jihad against the Tyrants – the Al-Qaida training manual” and producing a stockpile of the highly poisonous toxin, ricin, according to The Guardian.

The new charges come after what officials with the Merseyside Police say was a “lengthy and complex” investigation. The stockpile of ricin was found at Mr. Rudakubana’s home, about five miles from Southport, in the days following the attack. There was no ricin found at the scene of the mass stabbing.

“At this time, Counter Terrorism Policing has not declared the attack on Monday 29 July a terrorist incident,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I recognize that the new charges may lead to speculation. The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged with under the Terrorism Act does not require motive to be established. For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established.”

Rudakubana was initially charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder following the July 29 attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at Southport, a suburb of Liverpool. The incident, where he allegedly entered the studio with a knife, sparked widespread protests across the country.

Anti-immigration activists organized demonstrations that often turned violent, leading to clashes with police. During these protests, participants were heard chanting slogans like “Rule Britannia,” “Save our kids,” and “Stop the boats.” The unrest was fueled by unconfirmed rumors about Rudakubana’s immigration status.

A protest also erupted in central London, with demonstrators gathering near 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence. The crowd chanted forcefully, “We want our country back,” expressing their discontent with unchecked immigration in the aftermath of the incident.