Australia Moves To Impose New Age Limits on Social Media

The move to restrict children’s access to social media now has bipartisan support.

AP/Haven Daley
Logos of social media platforms on a cellphone. Children under age 16 may soon be banned from using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in Australia. AP/Haven Daley
Children under age 16 may soon be banned from using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in Australia.

The initiative follows a proposal by the South Australian government that includes fining social media companies that allow children aged 13 or younger to use their platforms. The move to restrict children’s access to social media now has bipartisan support, after the coalition in June expressed its intention to seek an agreement on the matter.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, indicated the government is considering an age limit of between 14 and 16, but he personally favors a “higher limit.” The specific cut-off age will be undecided until the completion of a trial testing age verification technology, Agence France-Presse reported.

“What we’re looking at is how you deliver it,” Mr. Albanese told ABC News. “We know that it’s not simple and it’s not easy. Otherwise, governments would have responded before.”

The prime minister emphasized the need for a coordinated national response rather than individual state actions. “Parents are worried sick about this,” he said. “We know they’re working without a map. No generation has faced this challenge before. The safety and mental and physical health of our young people is paramount. Parents want their kids off their phones and on the footy field. So do I.”

The legislation will empower the government to enforce the age limit once the trial concludes. Currently, most social platforms and adult websites only require users to tick a box confirming they are over a certain age.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

